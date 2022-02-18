Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 1,540 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.30 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.