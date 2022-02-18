Opaleye Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte comprises 1.7% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $21.14. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,189. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $443,375. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

