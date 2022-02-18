Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.81. Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $6.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.48. Copa has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.