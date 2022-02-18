Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 300 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 4.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $38,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

