Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 5,650 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for 4.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $23,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 30,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

