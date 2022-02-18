Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,584,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

