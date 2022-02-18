SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.

