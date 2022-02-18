SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,025,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 311,099 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after purchasing an additional 502,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 187,805 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,026,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after buying an additional 231,073 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,351. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

