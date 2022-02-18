SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 615 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.6% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 436,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,838,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. 756,009 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

