Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.01% of Northern Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,649. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.