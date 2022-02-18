Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,197. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

