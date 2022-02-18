VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 211,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,489,035 shares.The stock last traded at $1.39 and had previously closed at $1.44.

VEON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,317,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in VEON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in VEON by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 195,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VEON by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

