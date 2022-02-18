Oaktree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $5,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,268,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,221. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

