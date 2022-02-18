Parnassus Investments LLC Invests $126.96 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,617,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,958,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sysco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $67,848,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $46,145,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.11. 24,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

