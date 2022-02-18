National Asset Management Inc. Has $7.97 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,856. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

