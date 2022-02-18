Stony Point Capital LLC Has $17.11 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 4.7% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,663 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.25. 146,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,130,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $119.41 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

