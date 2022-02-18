Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,964,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.