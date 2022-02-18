Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

TSE:SSL traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 219,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,109. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

