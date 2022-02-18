Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

BPMC traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $67.00. 15,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,764. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

