MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTY Food Group stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 30,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

