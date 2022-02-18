MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
MTY Food Group stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 30,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $56.55.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
