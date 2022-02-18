Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.61 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,550. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $124.03 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.
RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
