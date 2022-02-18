Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 105,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vontier by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vontier by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vontier by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 172,068 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vontier by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

