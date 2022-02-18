Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

