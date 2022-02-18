Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,330. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $34.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancroft Fund (BCV)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.