Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,330. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

