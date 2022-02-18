Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,667. Materion has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Materion by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Materion by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Materion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

