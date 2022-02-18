Brokers Set Expectations for iBio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of iBio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18).

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,737.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of iBio in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of IBIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 15,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -5.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iBio by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,553,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iBio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 528,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iBio by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 914,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iBio by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 357,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iBio by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 116,698 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

