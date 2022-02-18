Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.70. 38,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

