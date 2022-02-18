Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.63 on Friday, hitting $447.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,424. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.80. The company has a market capitalization of $211.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

