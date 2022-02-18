Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,523. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

