FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB upgraded Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 225,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,260. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 41.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

