IAC/InterActiveCorp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

IAC traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,274,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,587,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.