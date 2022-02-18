Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Decreased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

VCSH remained flat at $$79.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.37 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

