Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wolfe Research

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.05.

Wix.com stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $87.85. 12,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,766. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $81.60 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after buying an additional 46,823 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Wix.com by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

