United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $228.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

