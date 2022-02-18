Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$11.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-11.80 EPS.

Shares of NTR opened at $77.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nutrien by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

