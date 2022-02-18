Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Darling Ingredients worth $25,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

