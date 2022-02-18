Soroban Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 4,500,000 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. MoneyLion accounts for 0.3% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MoneyLion stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.26. 9,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $12.10.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

