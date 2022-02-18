Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys 581,876 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,728,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 581,876 shares during the period. Colfax comprises approximately 3.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $171,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

NYSE CFX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 6,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,055. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

