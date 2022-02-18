Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BTRS were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 17,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,434. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 over the last 90 days.

BTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

