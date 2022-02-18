AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) is Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,200 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up about 4.8% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $225,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. 52,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 916.27.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,620,662 shares of company stock worth $694,062,400 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

