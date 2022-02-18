Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 349.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $33,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,614,000 after acquiring an additional 147,749 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $114.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

