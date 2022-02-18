Standard Investments LLC Has $185.49 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620,000 shares during the quarter. Clarivate accounts for 5.7% of Standard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Standard Investments LLC owned 1.32% of Clarivate worth $185,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 1,599,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 379,700 shares during the period. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Clarivate by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 527,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.87. 120,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,784,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -99.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

