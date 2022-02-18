Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $63.30 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 0.2% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $63,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $17.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,910.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,987. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,145.16 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,000.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,815.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

