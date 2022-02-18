Stanley Capital Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Nielsen makes up approximately 2.8% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after buying an additional 1,205,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after acquiring an additional 156,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.46. 62,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

