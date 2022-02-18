Steel Canyon Capital LLC Sells 14,185 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 2.6% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 20.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 23,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,785,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.24. 53,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

