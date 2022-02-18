Steel Canyon Capital LLC Sells 161,073 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,073 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 5.0% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $55.98. 392,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,602,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.