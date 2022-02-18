The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lowered by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.36. 9,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
