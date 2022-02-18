Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 21,854 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,854 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $5,661,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $3,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 854,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. 123,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,675. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

