Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

