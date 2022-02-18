Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,916. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

